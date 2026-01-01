Woman-owned dispensaries in Murray, Utah
Results 1-30 of 159
All Dispensary results
- RECANNA1 dealPickup in under 30 mins243.7 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
I am in this shop at least weekly if not more depending on the week. All the budtenders there are so so helpful and friendly. They have a good reward program for regular customers and as a plus they give a discount to veterans! I would recommend ANNA to anyone looking for a dispensary.read full review
- RECDoobie Sisters - Mancos5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins299.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECHerbaceous Inc - Belgrade1 dealPickup in under 30 mins354.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:55pm MT
- RECFlower Power Botanicals (Recreational)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins358.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
Visited from out of state for 3 weeks, and have back 3x in 3 weeks. I dont know why the other reviews are bad, my experience has been easy and pleasant. I’ve gotten pre-rolls, carts, and edibles and all have been fire and good quality! If I ever come back here, I’m shopping here again.read full review
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)Pickup360.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8:50pm MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickup370.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
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