Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Murray, Utah
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- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup345.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MED & RECSpark1 - ButtePickup in under 30 mins370.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:45pm MT
- MED & RECGolden Valley HoneyPickup385.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
- MEDNaturaleaf North DiscreetPickup395.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U15 dealsPickup464.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- MED & RECPurLife - Santa Fe26 dealsPickup471.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm MT
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup479.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECJust Jane - Juan Tabo4 dealsDeliveryPickup482.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm MT
These guys are in it for the right reason. They are down to earth and REAL. I’m a regular already but one day I was short on a day they only took cash…it wasn’t a small amount but it wasn’t huge either…it was enough for me to think “Dang, I’ll have to come back…”but no…they helped me out. I didn’t even have to use my points. If there is one place you want to be valued at….I ain’t lyin’ man….this is the place. They truly value their patrons!!! They show it every single time I go in and welcome me with kindness and huge, big ass smiles!read full review
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