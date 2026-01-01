Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Murray, Utah
Results 1-30 of 570
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- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray1.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
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- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECTelluride Bud Company-TelluridePickup288.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I have purchased many different kinds of vape cartridges and never had a problem, until now. I took it back and explained to Jordan what had happened and with no questions asked he swapped it out for a new one! Thanks Jordan, you guys have been been very knowledgeable and have a great selection of product. Thanks for standing behind your product!read full review
- RECChronic Therapy - Cortez2 dealsPickup290.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm MT
- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins294.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8:55pm MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
- MED & RECProhibition HerbPickup318.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup345.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MED & RECMontana Wildflower1 dealPickup in under 30 mins347.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:30pm MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins348.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins348.9 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECMontana Kush - BozemanPickup in under 30 mins349.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:45pm MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
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