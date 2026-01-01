Dispensaries with birthday discounts in North Logan, Utah
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- RECANNA1 dealPickup in under 30 mins252.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
I am in this shop at least weekly if not more depending on the week. All the budtenders there are so so helpful and friendly. They have a good reward program for regular customers and as a plus they give a discount to veterans! I would recommend ANNA to anyone looking for a dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup269.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MED & RECMontana Wildflower1 dealPickup in under 30 mins271.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:30pm MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins272.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECGrizzly Pine Premium Cannabis2 dealsPickup273.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
Always reliable good quality on everything. Very helpful budtenders. Always good prices and great sales. I frequently shop at Grizzly Pine as a local and have always been super happy with everything from them. If you want a great selection of high quality products with friendly knowledgeable service and a good price look no further than Grizzly Pine!read full review
- MED & RECGreenhouse ButtePickup294.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
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