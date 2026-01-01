Dispensaries with first responder discounts in North Logan, Utah
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- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins272.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- RECGoodflower4 dealsPickup290.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- MED & RECGreenhouse ButtePickup294.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup316.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickup362.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins368.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:45pm MT
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)Pickup371.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8:50pm MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
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