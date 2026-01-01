Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in North Logan, Utah
Results 1-30 of 224
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray78.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup269.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins272.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins277.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECHerbaceous Inc - Belgrade1 dealPickup in under 30 mins278.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:55pm MT
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins294.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup316.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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