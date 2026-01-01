Dispensaries with senior discounts in North Logan, Utah
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- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup269.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins271.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins277.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- RECGoodflower4 dealsPickup290.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins295.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
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