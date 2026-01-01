Dispensaries with parking on-site in North Logan, Utah
Results 1-30 of 594
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray78.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
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- RECBliss - Stevensville6 dealsPickup154.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- RECANNA1 dealPickup in under 30 mins252.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
I am in this shop at least weekly if not more depending on the week. All the budtenders there are so so helpful and friendly. They have a good reward program for regular customers and as a plus they give a discount to veterans! I would recommend ANNA to anyone looking for a dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECMontana Kush - GallatinPickup263.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup269.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MED & RECMontana Wildflower1 dealPickup in under 30 mins271.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:30pm MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
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