Dispensaries with military discounts in Utah
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- RECChronic Therapy - Cortez2 dealsPickup192.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm MT
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis116.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECKush Gardens154.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm MT
Nikki the bud tender was absolutely one of the best bartenders I have ever had. She was willing to help look at several different products and show mePlenty of options to choose from. I highly recommend her and all the other bed tenders at Kush because they have the best deals on the western slope by far great quality service great product and a wonderful winning attitude.read full review
- RECPUR CannaBliss172.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
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