Dispensaries with senior discounts in Utah
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- RECGoodflower4 dealsPickup207.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis116.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECKush Gardens154.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm MT
Nikki the bud tender was absolutely one of the best bartenders I have ever had. She was willing to help look at several different products and show mePlenty of options to choose from. I highly recommend her and all the other bed tenders at Kush because they have the best deals on the western slope by far great quality service great product and a wonderful winning attitude.read full review
- RECPUR CannaBliss172.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
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