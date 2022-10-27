Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Barton, Vermont
Frequently asked questions
Yes, recreational marijuana became legal in Barton, Vermont on October 1, 2022.
Dispensary weed laws in Barton, Vermont require you to be at least 21 years old or older to buy recreational cannabis from a Barton dispensary. Medical patients may receive a medical marijuana card from the state if they are over 18 years of age.
Dispensaries in Barton, Vermont offer a full range of products including cannabis flower, THC drinks, edibles, concentrates, topicals, pre-rolls, and more.
Recreational cannabis consumers may buy up to one ounce of cannabis flower at a time in Barton, Vermont dispensaries. Purchase limits for other product types like edibles or concentrates may vary.