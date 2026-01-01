Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Brandon, Vermont
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- RECThe Tea House33.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This was my first dispensary ever, so it was special. So organized, sleek and purring along, even when busy. I've always had nice chats with the staff at the service area, and no matter how many names I try and memorize to ask about, I always just forget and let them recommend something. Favorite item is the V Treatz Strawberry Jam Gummies (shout out treatzvt dot com ). How much do I love these little goblin burgers? Well, I will say that if you get these gorgeous little berry cherubs, be sure that you also have staples, or maybe duct tape, in to keep your socks from getting blown the fuck off. These gummies will take you down to the Strawberry Fields (skipping 'Forever', no paranoia man) Yea, so get the gummies. Everything else is good that I've tried, and you can trust that the staff will translate your weird questions, and point you in the right direction. TBH the right direction is them Strawberry Jam Treatz, y'all. Simply follow your nose to Ringo's Liverpool musk.the V Treatz gummies will get you over there playing sitar' with the Fool on the Chill in the Strawberry Fields Submarine Jambouree, and Sally Fields will be there in character as Mrs. Gump providing peanut butter to you and those clever little Beatles.read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup95.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack103.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins122.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Recreational)134.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup134.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECMother Earth WellnessPickup158.7 mi awayOpen until 1am ET
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup159.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
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