Dispensaries with parking on-site in Brattleboro, Vermont
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- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickup18.2 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - WhatleyPickup in under 30 mins26.4 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
Madeline was awesome! She helped me pick out an edible and really took the time to explain the ingredients and how everything works. You can tell she’s very knowledgeable about the products she carries, and she made the whole experience easy and comfortable. I appreciated how patient and informative she was while helping me choose something that would be right for me. Great customer service and a great attitude — definitely a budtender who knows her stuff!read full review
- REC253 FarmacyPickup in under 30 mins18.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECRatu's Cannabis Supply16.1 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
The staff is very knowledgeable and if there's anything they may have questions about, they have a library they can reference to get more information for their customers. They have a very wide variety of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles, etc. My personal favorite is the multi packs they have for pre rolls. Saving me the time of having to roll when I'm super busy at home. The music and vibe is calming and laid back. They also have number is comfortable sitting area's where you can wait while they tend to other customers. I will definitely be coming back here and recommending it to those that ask.read full review
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Keene14.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I asked 2 weeks ago if TW could inquire about 1 gram cartridges. This week I got a message that they got them in. If that's not great service I don't know what is. Can't wait to get some of the 100 mg gummies today for Easter Weekend. Couldn't ask for a sweeter crew of employees as wellread full review
- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins33.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - Northampton3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins35.6 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
Drove over 90 minutes to their Northampton location to actually be able to say that I am now getting my stash directly from Cheech & Chong at their own storefront. As someone who truly appreciated their films in their youth. It fulfils a 21 year long dream of mine. It was an amazing photo worthy experience I will always remember. Their staff are super friendly and helpful. They sincerely work with you to really dial in discovering the effects you want. To help connect you with the right products that they have in stock within your budget. Their deals are absolutely outstanding. In these rough economic times it's good to know that they are still looking out for us. By providing the highest quality cannabis products that we can actually afford. Whether you buy their own products, or another brands that they offer. You will be hard pressed to find any place better that checks all of the boxes for being the absolute best dispensary in the state.read full review
- RECThe Hempest Dispensary - NorthamptonPickup in under 30 mins37.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I have chosen The Hempest as my favorite pot shop in Northampton. It reminds me of the Oregon Coast shops I used to live near. The product has been top notch. the folks there are friendly, the prices are fantastic. There is a nice vibe in there, people are enjoying working there, this is a good spot.read full review
- RECFyre AntsPickup40.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup48.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- RECLiberty - Springfield (Rec)49.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack54.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
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