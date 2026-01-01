Pet friendly dispensaries in Brattleboro, Vermont
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- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins33.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup48.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- RECLiberty - Springfield (Rec)49.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
- RECMajor Bloom9 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins56.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins57.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECGreen Meadows Farm - RecPickup in under 30 mins59.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Although I live on Cape Cod I have not had the pleasure of visiting Green Meadows dispensary as of yet. I wanted to leave a review as I did pretty much buy out one of the Green Meadows Amazing flower strains from my new local dispensary Sublime Mashpee. A Great Sativa leaning smoke I advise is the Melonade #8 terps like no tomorrow. Very smooth smoke and great sweet profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. Lemon, Tropical, Citrus. Very rare these days to find a well balanced strain that's just right for me. Pinene is my go to preferred terepene, it is the most abundant terepene in this Melonade # 8, followed by Myrcene and Caryophyllene. Feeling of Energetic, Aroused, Uplifted! Crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. I am hoping the Melonade #8 makes it's way back to the Cape.read full review
- MEDLiberty - Easthampton (Med)39.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Okay so I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the area and I have to say with 1000% confidence that Liberty in Easthampton is the best around. The overall setup of the dispensary is pleasing and as someone who deals with social anxiety having a setup that allows a good amount of space between customers makes all the difference! The employees, THE EMPLOYEES!!! I literally love seeing all of their faces whenever I make a trip and they are always SO nice and welcoming! They always have the best suggestions!! And they’re so personable too, i literally had to write this review because I just love y’all so much! And of course the products are chefs kiss!!! Such good deals for amazing products! I literally will never stop saying good things and sending more people your way! If this doesn’t make you wanna go see what Liberty has to offer idk what will!!read full review
- RECCanna Provisions - HolyokePickup44.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
- RECBerkshire Roots (ADULT USE)42.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I bought the infused hot cocoa and after trying to follow the instructions on the bag for at least 10min. I got frustrated and cut it open and when I tried to transfer it to another container I managed to spill a good amount I couldn't save. When I reached out to BR I heard back within 24hrs and received a phone call soon after. Kathy from marketing not only gave me my money back, but she also threw in some merch!! I am so impressed with the speedy customer service!! Thank you for a very positive experience!!read full review
- RECGreen Era Cannabis - Fitchburg43.0 mi away
I've been experiencing product not weighing what it's said to be. A 3.5 1/8 and 1/4 have been lacking product and after complaining i was given a discount on my last purchase but it was even less then the last one , Paid 45 dollars and only got a gram and a half after rolling small cones . -3!!! i'm so disappointed as this store was my favorite store , The staff are wonderful and friendly but not receiving what i thought i was getting has me me questioning the chain of command of receiving product from the companies that are sold in the store. I have mentioned this problem numerous times and the only answer i ever get is that its not the Stores problem ,its the import from the distribution centers.. Is this a fair way to conduct business ?? The consumer is almost a Buyer beware , if we get less then we paid for its our problem not the store i buy from .. I don't understAnd why no one checks inventory that's been complained about on numerous times , instead the store makes the money and the custermer is left to just " Deal with it" I'm extremely bummed out about this but it appears no one caresread full review
- RECDe Pot Shop44.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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