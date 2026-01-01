Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Burlington, Vermont
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack141.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup141.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins164.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Recreational)175.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup175.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECMother Earth WellnessPickup202.2 mi awayOpen until 1am ET
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup204.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
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