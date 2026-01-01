Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Burlington, Vermont
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- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins60.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECFLŌRA Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins32.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins60.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- MEDCentral Maine Flower5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins154.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins176.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 mins194.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup204.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- MEDOuter Limits235.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
This is by far my favorite place to go! I've been a customer for a little over 3 years now, and they have never steered me wrong! Their bud is always top quality even the discounted 100 dollar ounces!! (Other places around here usually dont have even somewhat good 100 dollar ounces they usually are pretty leafy if you ask me) Outerlimits also has an amazing variety of bongs, rigs, and other smoke necessities! Ik I sound like an ad but I love them so much and recommend them to anyone who asks (this place is not recreational it is medicinal so make sure to have that medcard :) ) and Chris and Kat are always amazing! They deserve alot more recognition! Best place around!read full review
- RECBud City NJ3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins248.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 mins251.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
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