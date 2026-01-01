Dispensaries with military discounts in Fair Haven, Vermont
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
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- RECFLŌRA Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins29.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins57.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECRatu's Cannabis Supply53.8 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
The staff is very knowledgeable and if there's anything they may have questions about, they have a library they can reference to get more information for their customers. They have a very wide variety of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles, etc. My personal favorite is the multi packs they have for pre rolls. Saving me the time of having to roll when I'm super busy at home. The music and vibe is calming and laid back. They also have number is comfortable sitting area's where you can wait while they tend to other customers. I will definitely be coming back here and recommending it to those that ask.read full review
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins57.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECThe Tea House40.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This was my first dispensary ever, so it was special. So organized, sleek and purring along, even when busy. I've always had nice chats with the staff at the service area, and no matter how many names I try and memorize to ask about, I always just forget and let them recommend something. Favorite item is the V Treatz Strawberry Jam Gummies (shout out treatzvt dot com ). How much do I love these little goblin burgers? Well, I will say that if you get these gorgeous little berry cherubs, be sure that you also have staples, or maybe duct tape, in to keep your socks from getting blown the fuck off. These gummies will take you down to the Strawberry Fields (skipping 'Forever', no paranoia man) Yea, so get the gummies. Everything else is good that I've tried, and you can trust that the staff will translate your weird questions, and point you in the right direction. TBH the right direction is them Strawberry Jam Treatz, y'all. Simply follow your nose to Ringo's Liverpool musk.the V Treatz gummies will get you over there playing sitar' with the Fool on the Chill in the Strawberry Fields Submarine Jambouree, and Sally Fields will be there in character as Mrs. Gump providing peanut butter to you and those clever little Beatles.read full review
- RECDe Pot Shop44.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECZenbarn Farms59.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This is a review of their medical facility, Vermont Patients Alliance. I wanted to let medical patients know that this is an excellent medical dispensary - I've been going to VPA a couple of years and, as one of the patients on a fixed income, they are ALWAYS able to help me. I also must say I am new to specific terpenes (and marijuana, in general) helping my particular issues and Nashanda, one of the bud tenders, has been very helpful to me. Definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECFloat On Cannabis - BurlingtonPickup in under 30 mins61.0 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
Float On is my new favorite neighborhood dispensery in BTV, and Brandon is the best budtender! He's extremely knowledgeable, gives great recommendations, and makes sure customers have a great experience! Float On has a fabulous variety of strains and products, and the space gives off a lovely, chill, music festival vibe. And their packaging is adorbs.read full review
- RECGaston Weed CompanyPickup in under 30 mins64.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Gaston is hands down the best dispo ive ever gone too. The product variety, the lay out, and last but certainly not least they have one of the best staff working there ive ever met. Ive never had a single bad experience at Gaston. Everyone is lovely and more than willing to answer any and every question you have. They really go above and beyond for their customers and thats why I exclusively shop with them.read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins69.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECCraft Cannabis Company (VT)2 dealsPickup74.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Always a chill vibe, honest and knowledgeable staff who recognize the importance of each individual and will search for specific strains to keep us coming back. Quirky art by one of the owners decorates part of the store; look for it while checking out their vinyl collection. Don't sleep on this place. It's a gem unlike others around town.read full review
- RECWild Legacy Cannabis11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins74.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Losing access to Kimmy Kush when my medical dispensary closed was a bummer, but discovering Wild Legacy in Morrisville has been a game-changer. This place isn't just a dispensary; it's got this fantastic, authentic Vermont country store vibe that's instantly welcoming. The staff? Seriously the friendliest and most helpful folks you could ask for – like chatting with a knowledgeable neighbor. I happily drove an hour each way to get my hands on more Kimmy Kush, and after experiencing their incredible service (even helping me out with a question after I got home!), I know this will be my regular spot. If you're looking for quality and a genuinely cool Vermont experience, Wild Legacy is it. High-ly recommended!read full review
- RECHigher Elevation9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins75.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
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