Dispensaries with senior discounts in Johnson, Vermont
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- RECMary Jane Mountain17.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Alright, i’ll cut to the chase and make it simple—Mary Jane’s is the real deal. I’ve been frequenting this place for a while, and I’m never disappointed or dissatisfied with my purchases. From the moment you step inside, you’re welcomed by a chill, no-nonsense atmosphere. The staff? They know their stuff and will get you exactly what you need without any fuss. The selection here is top-notch. Whether you’re after some premium flower, edibles that deliver, or concentrates that pack a punch, they’ve got it all. And let me tell you, the quality is consistently high. I’ve never been disappointed with anything I’ve picked up from this spot. What really sets Mary Jane’s apart, though, is the crew who work there. These folks are knowledgeable, approachable, friendly, and always ready to assist. They treat you like a VIP every single visit. If you’re on the hunt for a solid dispensary, look no further. Mary Jane’s is my go-to spot, and it should be yours too! Pro Tips for First-Timers: Bring a valid, state-issued photo ID; You’ve got to be 21 or older; Cash is the only currency here, so don’t bother with cards; No worries if you’re short on cash—they’ve got an ATM inside; And don’t forget to tip the staff if they’ve helped you pick out the perfect product. It’s like a restaurant—always tip those who’ve taken care of you.read full review
- RECGrass Queen28.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
This dispensary is so great! I love supporting a queer woman owned business and the service here is always amazing. They are extremely friendly and the atmosphere is so fun and welcoming! I recently got a cart from them that was defective and they replaced it with no problem and were so great! Definitely recommend this placeread full review
- RECFLŌRA Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins70.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins71.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- MEDCentral Maine Flower5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack136.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickup141.4 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
- MEDThe Frost Factory - Hallowell1 dealPickup144.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins147.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
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