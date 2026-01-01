Medical marijuana dispensaries in Johnson, Vermont
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- MEDThe Great Atlantic Puffin Company - Fryeburg95.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
There’s no better Medical Dispensary around, hands down. Not only do they provide the best product in Maine, the staff take the time to learn who you are..make you feel very comfortable, ask them anything and they’ll suggest a product catered to your likes, regardless of it’s top shelf or low shelf. Get to know them..and you won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MEDslowsfarmDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDCentral Maine Flower5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack136.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)Pickup140.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- MEDGanjCo Medical Cannabis3 dealsDeliveryPickup141.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDThe Frost Factory - Hallowell1 dealPickup144.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- MEDFarley’s Cannabis Farm3 dealsPickup150.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDHolistic AlternativesPickup150.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am ET
Was working seasonally up in Maine and after a disappointing stop at a recreational dispensary found this place. Boy I am glad I started coming here. Somebody still cares about quality they test your cartridges you purchase. They manicure their flower better than any place I have ever seen. They take the time to explain everything which is important coming from out of state. Liam and Jami (not sure of spelling) are the best, I learned so much from both. Hope to be able to come back next year.read full review
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