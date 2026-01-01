LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Johnson, Vermont
Results 1-24 of 24
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECHigher Elevation9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECCraft Cannabis Company (VT)2 dealsPickup6.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Always a chill vibe, honest and knowledgeable staff who recognize the importance of each individual and will search for specific strains to keep us coming back. Quirky art by one of the owners decorates part of the store; look for it while checking out their vinyl collection. Don't sleep on this place. It's a gem unlike others around town.read full review
- RECGrass Queen28.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
This dispensary is so great! I love supporting a queer woman owned business and the service here is always amazing. They are extremely friendly and the atmosphere is so fun and welcoming! I recently got a cart from them that was defective and they replaced it with no problem and were so great! Definitely recommend this placeread full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins199.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECLucky Green LadiesDeliveryClosed until 10am ET
- MED & RECStar Buds Baltimore2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins415.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
- RECBlue River Terps175.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
- Mammoth Cannabis332.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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