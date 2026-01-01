Woman-owned dispensaries in Johnson, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 256
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECHigher Elevation9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECWild Legacy Cannabis11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Losing access to Kimmy Kush when my medical dispensary closed was a bummer, but discovering Wild Legacy in Morrisville has been a game-changer. This place isn't just a dispensary; it's got this fantastic, authentic Vermont country store vibe that's instantly welcoming. The staff? Seriously the friendliest and most helpful folks you could ask for – like chatting with a knowledgeable neighbor. I happily drove an hour each way to get my hands on more Kimmy Kush, and after experiencing their incredible service (even helping me out with a question after I got home!), I know this will be my regular spot. If you're looking for quality and a genuinely cool Vermont experience, Wild Legacy is it. High-ly recommended!read full review
- RECCraft Cannabis Company (VT)2 dealsPickup6.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Always a chill vibe, honest and knowledgeable staff who recognize the importance of each individual and will search for specific strains to keep us coming back. Quirky art by one of the owners decorates part of the store; look for it while checking out their vinyl collection. Don't sleep on this place. It's a gem unlike others around town.read full review
- REC31 North6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Great addition to the shops off Rt 100! Clean, welcoming and they have variety of strains. Preorder is always fast, easy and the bud tenders are great to chat with. They always have some type of deals going on plus give discounts to locals. Feels a little like a local secret that hasn’t been discovered yet by the tourist, and I’m looking forward to this shops growth! Will be back again…:-)read full review
- RECKingdom Kind2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins26.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECThe Bud Stop2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely top notch!!! Since dispensaries started popping up all over the area I was interested in finding out what each had to offer and though I'm not normally a judgmental person, where I spend my money is something I care about. The Bud Stop in Danville is awesome. Absolutely my favorite place to go. They almost always have my preferred products in stock. Out of all the places I've stopped in at this one felt like home.read full review
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins27.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECMagic Mann21.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Wow! They’re getting medical! Stopped by today but unfortunately the tenders working haven’t been able to take the course yet. So looking forward to medical here. Ended up with some good recommendations for recreational flower. Enjoyed some Grandpa’s Cookies and wow… I’m getting hungry so I appreciate the recommendation on this to help stimulate appetite! Highly recommend this place! Great products, Great Staff, and Great pieces. I bought a Grav Sherlock pipe here which was my first ever pipe! So smooth!read full review
- RECGrass Queen28.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
This dispensary is so great! I love supporting a queer woman owned business and the service here is always amazing. They are extremely friendly and the atmosphere is so fun and welcoming! I recently got a cart from them that was defective and they replaced it with no problem and were so great! Definitely recommend this placeread full review
- RECDevil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 mins52.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins70.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- MEDThe Frost Factory - Hallowell1 dealPickup144.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins147.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
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