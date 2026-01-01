Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Johnson, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 794
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- RECHigher Elevation9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
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- RECWild Legacy Cannabis11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Losing access to Kimmy Kush when my medical dispensary closed was a bummer, but discovering Wild Legacy in Morrisville has been a game-changer. This place isn't just a dispensary; it's got this fantastic, authentic Vermont country store vibe that's instantly welcoming. The staff? Seriously the friendliest and most helpful folks you could ask for – like chatting with a knowledgeable neighbor. I happily drove an hour each way to get my hands on more Kimmy Kush, and after experiencing their incredible service (even helping me out with a question after I got home!), I know this will be my regular spot. If you're looking for quality and a genuinely cool Vermont experience, Wild Legacy is it. High-ly recommended!read full review
- RECCraft Cannabis Company (VT)2 dealsPickup6.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Always a chill vibe, honest and knowledgeable staff who recognize the importance of each individual and will search for specific strains to keep us coming back. Quirky art by one of the owners decorates part of the store; look for it while checking out their vinyl collection. Don't sleep on this place. It's a gem unlike others around town.read full review
- RECVVeeds12.4 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
- RECKingdom Kind2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins26.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECFloat On Cannabis - BurlingtonPickup in under 30 mins28.4 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
Float On is my new favorite neighborhood dispensery in BTV, and Brandon is the best budtender! He's extremely knowledgeable, gives great recommendations, and makes sure customers have a great experience! Float On has a fabulous variety of strains and products, and the space gives off a lovely, chill, music festival vibe. And their packaging is adorbs.read full review
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins27.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECZenbarn Farms19.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This is a review of their medical facility, Vermont Patients Alliance. I wanted to let medical patients know that this is an excellent medical dispensary - I've been going to VPA a couple of years and, as one of the patients on a fixed income, they are ALWAYS able to help me. I also must say I am new to specific terpenes (and marijuana, in general) helping my particular issues and Nashanda, one of the bud tenders, has been very helpful to me. Definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECDevil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 mins52.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins70.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECVermont Trap HousePickup in under 30 mins78.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I have visited this store a dozen times in the last 30 days. Always the best service and the best bud. I have not been disappointed with any order. I compared the prices in town, they are comparable with some deals here and there. Given the consistent level of their premium level strands, I think they give the best value. The fact that they are a delight to talk to is just a happy bonusread full review
- High Peaks CannaPickup in under 30 mins120.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
- MEDCentral Maine Flower5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins135.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
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