Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Middlebury, Vermont
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Recreational dispensaries are legal in Middlebury, Vermont. Licenses for recreational dispensaries were first issued in September 2022, with state-wide opening dates of October 1, 2022.
Dispensary laws in Middlebury, VT require you to be at least 21 years old or older to buy recreational cannabis from a dispensary. Medical patients may receive a medical marijuana card from the state if they are over 18 years of age.
While it is unclear if Flora Dispensary in Middlebury, VT offers a full range of products, (as of October 1, 2022) it is legal for recreational dispensaries to sell cannabis flower, THC drinks, edibles, concentrates, topicals, pre-rolls, glassware, grinders, and other gadgets you might need.
In Middlebury, VT, recreational cannabis consumers may buy up to one ounce of cannabis flower at a time at Middlebury dispensaries. Purchase limits for other product types like edibles or concentrates may vary.