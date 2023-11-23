Veteran-owned dispensaries in Middlebury, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 39
All Dispensary results
- RECDevil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 mins51.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
- RECBask - Adult Use (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins200.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Visited Bask on 11/23/23, Green Wednesday! Ryan was my bud tender in the medical side. Always super attentive, knowledgeable, friendly, and makes sure I leave with every discount I qualify for while also offering new and helpful products. I absolutely love Bask and have been a returning customer for a few years now.read full review
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins231.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins263.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Taste of Earth322.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
- MEDNatures Care & WellnessPickup340.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 mins367.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MEDHive Medicinal - Waterville179.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
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