Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Pittsford, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 234
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECFLŌRA Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins22.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECDe Pot Shop35.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 mins141.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- MEDCentral Maine Flower5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins145.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup154.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins163.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- RECBud City NJ3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins202.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
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