Medical marijuana dispensaries in Poultney, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 791
All Dispensary results
- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)Pickup59.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack99.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDThe Great Atlantic Puffin Company - Fryeburg119.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
There’s no better Medical Dispensary around, hands down. Not only do they provide the best product in Maine, the staff take the time to learn who you are..make you feel very comfortable, ask them anything and they’ll suggest a product catered to your likes, regardless of it’s top shelf or low shelf. Get to know them..and you won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup125.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup139.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- MEDslowsfarmDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickup150.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.