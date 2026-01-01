Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Poultney, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 812
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- RECVermont Trap HousePickup in under 30 mins5.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I have visited this store a dozen times in the last 30 days. Always the best service and the best bud. I have not been disappointed with any order. I compared the prices in town, they are comparable with some deals here and there. Given the consistent level of their premium level strands, I think they give the best value. The fact that they are a delight to talk to is just a happy bonusread full review
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- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins16.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECPine Grove Organics - Brandon20.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- High Peaks CannaPickup in under 30 mins40.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins56.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
- RECUpstate Canna Co - SchenectadyPickup in under 30 mins59.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
I especially decided to shop here because it happened to be less than a mile away where I was for a function. And...I had checked out their menu online! This was the only place in the area where I could get brands I have been looking for. I was completely pleased with whole experience at Upstate Canna. Plenty of parking in front of the store. Pleasant check-in. Layout utilizes space efficiently so you can view products. Tremendous selection of flower and prices to fit every budget. many other products to choose from as well. I was very pleased with the prices on what I bought. Jeremy, my budtender was pleasant (as was Joe, lol) and knowledgeable about what I purchased. Overall, this was a great first-time experience. As a veteran of visiting six state's worth of dispensaries, I have had many good, some mediocre, and flat-out poor experiences (just a few). I will definitely visit again if I am in the Albany/Schenectady area.read full review
- RECLeafy Peaks Cannabis Dispensary55.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins60.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins65.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECFloat On Cannabis - BurlingtonPickup in under 30 mins66.3 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
Float On is my new favorite neighborhood dispensery in BTV, and Brandon is the best budtender! He's extremely knowledgeable, gives great recommendations, and makes sure customers have a great experience! Float On has a fabulous variety of strains and products, and the space gives off a lovely, chill, music festival vibe. And their packaging is adorbs.read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickup71.6 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup75.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
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