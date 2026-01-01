Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 441
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECThe Bud Stop2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins7.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely top notch!!! Since dispensaries started popping up all over the area I was interested in finding out what each had to offer and though I'm not normally a judgmental person, where I spend my money is something I care about. The Bud Stop in Danville is awesome. Absolutely my favorite place to go. They almost always have my preferred products in stock. Out of all the places I've stopped in at this one felt like home.read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins29.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCraft Cannabis Company (VT)2 dealsPickup30.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Always a chill vibe, honest and knowledgeable staff who recognize the importance of each individual and will search for specific strains to keep us coming back. Quirky art by one of the owners decorates part of the store; look for it while checking out their vinyl collection. Don't sleep on this place. It's a gem unlike others around town.read full review
- RECHigher Elevation9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
- RECGaston Weed CompanyPickup in under 30 mins52.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Gaston is hands down the best dispo ive ever gone too. The product variety, the lay out, and last but certainly not least they have one of the best staff working there ive ever met. Ive never had a single bad experience at Gaston. Everyone is lovely and more than willing to answer any and every question you have. They really go above and beyond for their customers and thats why I exclusively shop with them.read full review
- RECZenbarn Farms35.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This is a review of their medical facility, Vermont Patients Alliance. I wanted to let medical patients know that this is an excellent medical dispensary - I've been going to VPA a couple of years and, as one of the patients on a fixed income, they are ALWAYS able to help me. I also must say I am new to specific terpenes (and marijuana, in general) helping my particular issues and Nashanda, one of the bud tenders, has been very helpful to me. Definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECJAR Cannabis Co. - Newry58.5 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
- RECGrass Queen59.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
This dispensary is so great! I love supporting a queer woman owned business and the service here is always amazing. They are extremely friendly and the atmosphere is so fun and welcoming! I recently got a cart from them that was defective and they replaced it with no problem and were so great! Definitely recommend this placeread full review
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins73.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- MEDFarley’s Cannabis Farm3 dealsPickup115.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECCannabis Haven - Waterville1 dealPickup in under 30 mins117.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
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