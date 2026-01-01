Dispensaries with parking on-site in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 897
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECThe Bud Stop2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins7.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely top notch!!! Since dispensaries started popping up all over the area I was interested in finding out what each had to offer and though I'm not normally a judgmental person, where I spend my money is something I care about. The Bud Stop in Danville is awesome. Absolutely my favorite place to go. They almost always have my preferred products in stock. Out of all the places I've stopped in at this one felt like home.read full review
- RECNortheast KannabisPickup in under 30 mins0.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Absolutely amazing place all around! The store is bright, airy, open, perfectly styled and very clean! The staff is beyond friendly and the atmosphere makes you feel like you are part of their family! Excellent background music as well, not too loud not too soft! And just watching the crew interact with each other and the customers is how a business should be run! Real people and Real interactions! No disingenuousness from these folks! So rest assured you will get a GENUINE experience mixed with outstanding atmosphere and most the amazing selection of some of Vermonts finest!read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECVVeeds23.7 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
- RECKingdom Kind2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins29.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECDevil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
- RECCraft Cannabis Company (VT)2 dealsPickup30.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Always a chill vibe, honest and knowledgeable staff who recognize the importance of each individual and will search for specific strains to keep us coming back. Quirky art by one of the owners decorates part of the store; look for it while checking out their vinyl collection. Don't sleep on this place. It's a gem unlike others around town.read full review
- RECHigher Elevation9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
- RECWild Legacy Cannabis11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Losing access to Kimmy Kush when my medical dispensary closed was a bummer, but discovering Wild Legacy in Morrisville has been a game-changer. This place isn't just a dispensary; it's got this fantastic, authentic Vermont country store vibe that's instantly welcoming. The staff? Seriously the friendliest and most helpful folks you could ask for – like chatting with a knowledgeable neighbor. I happily drove an hour each way to get my hands on more Kimmy Kush, and after experiencing their incredible service (even helping me out with a question after I got home!), I know this will be my regular spot. If you're looking for quality and a genuinely cool Vermont experience, Wild Legacy is it. High-ly recommended!read full review
- REC31 North6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins35.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Great addition to the shops off Rt 100! Clean, welcoming and they have variety of strains. Preorder is always fast, easy and the bud tenders are great to chat with. They always have some type of deals going on plus give discounts to locals. Feels a little like a local secret that hasn’t been discovered yet by the tourist, and I’m looking forward to this shops growth! Will be back again…:-)read full review
- RECGaston Weed CompanyPickup in under 30 mins52.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Gaston is hands down the best dispo ive ever gone too. The product variety, the lay out, and last but certainly not least they have one of the best staff working there ive ever met. Ive never had a single bad experience at Gaston. Everyone is lovely and more than willing to answer any and every question you have. They really go above and beyond for their customers and thats why I exclusively shop with them.read full review
- MEDThe Great Atlantic Puffin Company - Fryeburg59.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
There’s no better Medical Dispensary around, hands down. Not only do they provide the best product in Maine, the staff take the time to learn who you are..make you feel very comfortable, ask them anything and they’ll suggest a product catered to your likes, regardless of it’s top shelf or low shelf. Get to know them..and you won’t be disappointed!read full review
- RECZenbarn Farms35.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This is a review of their medical facility, Vermont Patients Alliance. I wanted to let medical patients know that this is an excellent medical dispensary - I've been going to VPA a couple of years and, as one of the patients on a fixed income, they are ALWAYS able to help me. I also must say I am new to specific terpenes (and marijuana, in general) helping my particular issues and Nashanda, one of the bud tenders, has been very helpful to me. Definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECMary Jane Mountain43.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Alright, i’ll cut to the chase and make it simple—Mary Jane’s is the real deal. I’ve been frequenting this place for a while, and I’m never disappointed or dissatisfied with my purchases. From the moment you step inside, you’re welcomed by a chill, no-nonsense atmosphere. The staff? They know their stuff and will get you exactly what you need without any fuss. The selection here is top-notch. Whether you’re after some premium flower, edibles that deliver, or concentrates that pack a punch, they’ve got it all. And let me tell you, the quality is consistently high. I’ve never been disappointed with anything I’ve picked up from this spot. What really sets Mary Jane’s apart, though, is the crew who work there. These folks are knowledgeable, approachable, friendly, and always ready to assist. They treat you like a VIP every single visit. If you’re on the hunt for a solid dispensary, look no further. Mary Jane’s is my go-to spot, and it should be yours too! Pro Tips for First-Timers: Bring a valid, state-issued photo ID; You’ve got to be 21 or older; Cash is the only currency here, so don’t bother with cards; No worries if you’re short on cash—they’ve got an ATM inside; And don’t forget to tip the staff if they’ve helped you pick out the perfect product. It’s like a restaurant—always tip those who’ve taken care of you.read full review
- RECMagic Mann53.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Wow! They’re getting medical! Stopped by today but unfortunately the tenders working haven’t been able to take the course yet. So looking forward to medical here. Ended up with some good recommendations for recreational flower. Enjoyed some Grandpa’s Cookies and wow… I’m getting hungry so I appreciate the recommendation on this to help stimulate appetite! Highly recommend this place! Great products, Great Staff, and Great pieces. I bought a Grav Sherlock pipe here which was my first ever pipe! So smooth!read full review
- RECThe Healing Community MEDCo - Sunday River - Adult Use (Recreational)57.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- RECJAR Cannabis Co. - Newry58.5 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
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