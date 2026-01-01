Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in South Hero, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 179
All Dispensary results
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup153.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack153.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins177.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Recreational)188.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup188.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECMother Earth WellnessPickup214.7 mi awayOpen until 1am ET
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup215.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup302.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.