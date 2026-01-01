Dispensaries with parking on-site in Waitsfield, Vermont
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- REC31 North6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Great addition to the shops off Rt 100! Clean, welcoming and they have variety of strains. Preorder is always fast, easy and the bud tenders are great to chat with. They always have some type of deals going on plus give discounts to locals. Feels a little like a local secret that hasn’t been discovered yet by the tourist, and I’m looking forward to this shops growth! Will be back again…:-)read full review
- RECGaston Weed CompanyPickup in under 30 mins26.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Gaston is hands down the best dispo ive ever gone too. The product variety, the lay out, and last but certainly not least they have one of the best staff working there ive ever met. Ive never had a single bad experience at Gaston. Everyone is lovely and more than willing to answer any and every question you have. They really go above and beyond for their customers and thats why I exclusively shop with them.read full review
- RECCraft Cannabis Company (VT)2 dealsPickup27.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Always a chill vibe, honest and knowledgeable staff who recognize the importance of each individual and will search for specific strains to keep us coming back. Quirky art by one of the owners decorates part of the store; look for it while checking out their vinyl collection. Don't sleep on this place. It's a gem unlike others around town.read full review
- RECWild Legacy Cannabis11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Losing access to Kimmy Kush when my medical dispensary closed was a bummer, but discovering Wild Legacy in Morrisville has been a game-changer. This place isn't just a dispensary; it's got this fantastic, authentic Vermont country store vibe that's instantly welcoming. The staff? Seriously the friendliest and most helpful folks you could ask for – like chatting with a knowledgeable neighbor. I happily drove an hour each way to get my hands on more Kimmy Kush, and after experiencing their incredible service (even helping me out with a question after I got home!), I know this will be my regular spot. If you're looking for quality and a genuinely cool Vermont experience, Wild Legacy is it. High-ly recommended!read full review
- RECHigher Elevation9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
- RECVVeeds29.2 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins11.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECZenbarn Farms11.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This is a review of their medical facility, Vermont Patients Alliance. I wanted to let medical patients know that this is an excellent medical dispensary - I've been going to VPA a couple of years and, as one of the patients on a fixed income, they are ALWAYS able to help me. I also must say I am new to specific terpenes (and marijuana, in general) helping my particular issues and Nashanda, one of the bud tenders, has been very helpful to me. Definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECMagic Mann26.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Wow! They’re getting medical! Stopped by today but unfortunately the tenders working haven’t been able to take the course yet. So looking forward to medical here. Ended up with some good recommendations for recreational flower. Enjoyed some Grandpa’s Cookies and wow… I’m getting hungry so I appreciate the recommendation on this to help stimulate appetite! Highly recommend this place! Great products, Great Staff, and Great pieces. I bought a Grav Sherlock pipe here which was my first ever pipe! So smooth!read full review
- RECGrass Queen29.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
This dispensary is so great! I love supporting a queer woman owned business and the service here is always amazing. They are extremely friendly and the atmosphere is so fun and welcoming! I recently got a cart from them that was defective and they replaced it with no problem and were so great! Definitely recommend this placeread full review
- RECThe Bud Stop2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely top notch!!! Since dispensaries started popping up all over the area I was interested in finding out what each had to offer and though I'm not normally a judgmental person, where I spend my money is something I care about. The Bud Stop in Danville is awesome. Absolutely my favorite place to go. They almost always have my preferred products in stock. Out of all the places I've stopped in at this one felt like home.read full review
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins39.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECNortheast KannabisPickup in under 30 mins40.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Absolutely amazing place all around! The store is bright, airy, open, perfectly styled and very clean! The staff is beyond friendly and the atmosphere makes you feel like you are part of their family! Excellent background music as well, not too loud not too soft! And just watching the crew interact with each other and the customers is how a business should be run! Real people and Real interactions! No disingenuousness from these folks! So rest assured you will get a GENUINE experience mixed with outstanding atmosphere and most the amazing selection of some of Vermonts finest!read full review
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
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