Dispensaries with parking on-site in Wilmington, Vermont
Results 1-30 of 924
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- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins19.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickup23.6 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
- REC253 FarmacyPickup in under 30 mins26.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECRatu's Cannabis Supply0.2 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
The staff is very knowledgeable and if there's anything they may have questions about, they have a library they can reference to get more information for their customers. They have a very wide variety of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles, etc. My personal favorite is the multi packs they have for pre rolls. Saving me the time of having to roll when I'm super busy at home. The music and vibe is calming and laid back. They also have number is comfortable sitting area's where you can wait while they tend to other customers. I will definitely be coming back here and recommending it to those that ask.read full review
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Keene29.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I asked 2 weeks ago if TW could inquire about 1 gram cartridges. This week I got a message that they got them in. If that's not great service I don't know what is. Can't wait to get some of the 100 mg gummies today for Easter Weekend. Couldn't ask for a sweeter crew of employees as wellread full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - WhatleyPickup in under 30 mins30.4 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
Madeline was awesome! She helped me pick out an edible and really took the time to explain the ingredients and how everything works. You can tell she’s very knowledgeable about the products she carries, and she made the whole experience easy and comfortable. I appreciated how patient and informative she was while helping me choose something that would be right for me. Great customer service and a great attitude — definitely a budtender who knows her stuff!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup37.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - Northampton3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
Drove over 90 minutes to their Northampton location to actually be able to say that I am now getting my stash directly from Cheech & Chong at their own storefront. As someone who truly appreciated their films in their youth. It fulfils a 21 year long dream of mine. It was an amazing photo worthy experience I will always remember. Their staff are super friendly and helpful. They sincerely work with you to really dial in discovering the effects you want. To help connect you with the right products that they have in stock within your budget. Their deals are absolutely outstanding. In these rough economic times it's good to know that they are still looking out for us. By providing the highest quality cannabis products that we can actually afford. Whether you buy their own products, or another brands that they offer. You will be hard pressed to find any place better that checks all of the boxes for being the absolute best dispensary in the state.read full review
- RECThe Hempest Dispensary - NorthamptonPickup in under 30 mins40.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I have chosen The Hempest as my favorite pot shop in Northampton. It reminds me of the Oregon Coast shops I used to live near. The product has been top notch. the folks there are friendly, the prices are fantastic. There is a nice vibe in there, people are enjoying working there, this is a good spot.read full review
- RECFyre AntsPickup42.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins46.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- High Peaks CannaPickup in under 30 mins48.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
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