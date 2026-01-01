Dispensaries with parking on-site in Woodstock, Vermont
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- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins21.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- RECThe Tea House3.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This was my first dispensary ever, so it was special. So organized, sleek and purring along, even when busy. I've always had nice chats with the staff at the service area, and no matter how many names I try and memorize to ask about, I always just forget and let them recommend something. Favorite item is the V Treatz Strawberry Jam Gummies (shout out treatzvt dot com ). How much do I love these little goblin burgers? Well, I will say that if you get these gorgeous little berry cherubs, be sure that you also have staples, or maybe duct tape, in to keep your socks from getting blown the fuck off. These gummies will take you down to the Strawberry Fields (skipping 'Forever', no paranoia man) Yea, so get the gummies. Everything else is good that I've tried, and you can trust that the staff will translate your weird questions, and point you in the right direction. TBH the right direction is them Strawberry Jam Treatz, y'all. Simply follow your nose to Ringo's Liverpool musk.the V Treatz gummies will get you over there playing sitar' with the Fool on the Chill in the Strawberry Fields Submarine Jambouree, and Sally Fields will be there in character as Mrs. Gump providing peanut butter to you and those clever little Beatles.read full review
- RECDe Pot Shop12.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECVermont Trap HousePickup in under 30 mins37.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I have visited this store a dozen times in the last 30 days. Always the best service and the best bud. I have not been disappointed with any order. I compared the prices in town, they are comparable with some deals here and there. Given the consistent level of their premium level strands, I think they give the best value. The fact that they are a delight to talk to is just a happy bonusread full review
- REC31 North6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins52.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Great addition to the shops off Rt 100! Clean, welcoming and they have variety of strains. Preorder is always fast, easy and the bud tenders are great to chat with. They always have some type of deals going on plus give discounts to locals. Feels a little like a local secret that hasn’t been discovered yet by the tourist, and I’m looking forward to this shops growth! Will be back again…:-)read full review
- RECThe Bud Stop2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely top notch!!! Since dispensaries started popping up all over the area I was interested in finding out what each had to offer and though I'm not normally a judgmental person, where I spend my money is something I care about. The Bud Stop in Danville is awesome. Absolutely my favorite place to go. They almost always have my preferred products in stock. Out of all the places I've stopped in at this one felt like home.read full review
- RECDevil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 mins32.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins43.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECRatu's Cannabis Supply55.1 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
The staff is very knowledgeable and if there's anything they may have questions about, they have a library they can reference to get more information for their customers. They have a very wide variety of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles, etc. My personal favorite is the multi packs they have for pre rolls. Saving me the time of having to roll when I'm super busy at home. The music and vibe is calming and laid back. They also have number is comfortable sitting area's where you can wait while they tend to other customers. I will definitely be coming back here and recommending it to those that ask.read full review
- RECPine Grove Organics - Brandon30.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Keene49.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I asked 2 weeks ago if TW could inquire about 1 gram cartridges. This week I got a message that they got them in. If that's not great service I don't know what is. Can't wait to get some of the 100 mg gummies today for Easter Weekend. Couldn't ask for a sweeter crew of employees as wellread full review
- RECZenbarn Farms51.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This is a review of their medical facility, Vermont Patients Alliance. I wanted to let medical patients know that this is an excellent medical dispensary - I've been going to VPA a couple of years and, as one of the patients on a fixed income, they are ALWAYS able to help me. I also must say I am new to specific terpenes (and marijuana, in general) helping my particular issues and Nashanda, one of the bud tenders, has been very helpful to me. Definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECNortheast KannabisPickup in under 30 mins60.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Absolutely amazing place all around! The store is bright, airy, open, perfectly styled and very clean! The staff is beyond friendly and the atmosphere makes you feel like you are part of their family! Excellent background music as well, not too loud not too soft! And just watching the crew interact with each other and the customers is how a business should be run! Real people and Real interactions! No disingenuousness from these folks! So rest assured you will get a GENUINE experience mixed with outstanding atmosphere and most the amazing selection of some of Vermonts finest!read full review
- RECVVeeds63.9 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
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