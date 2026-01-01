Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Vermont
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- RECGaston Weed CompanyPickup in under 30 mins24.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Gaston is hands down the best dispo ive ever gone too. The product variety, the lay out, and last but certainly not least they have one of the best staff working there ive ever met. Ive never had a single bad experience at Gaston. Everyone is lovely and more than willing to answer any and every question you have. They really go above and beyond for their customers and thats why I exclusively shop with them.read full review
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins21.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECFLŌRA Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins47.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECGrass Queen31.6 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
This dispensary is so great! I love supporting a queer woman owned business and the service here is always amazing. They are extremely friendly and the atmosphere is so fun and welcoming! I recently got a cart from them that was defective and they replaced it with no problem and were so great! Definitely recommend this placeread full review
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