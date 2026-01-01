Dispensaries with senior discounts in Vermont
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- RECMary Jane Mountain22.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Alright, i’ll cut to the chase and make it simple—Mary Jane’s is the real deal. I’ve been frequenting this place for a while, and I’m never disappointed or dissatisfied with my purchases. From the moment you step inside, you’re welcomed by a chill, no-nonsense atmosphere. The staff? They know their stuff and will get you exactly what you need without any fuss. The selection here is top-notch. Whether you’re after some premium flower, edibles that deliver, or concentrates that pack a punch, they’ve got it all. And let me tell you, the quality is consistently high. I’ve never been disappointed with anything I’ve picked up from this spot. What really sets Mary Jane’s apart, though, is the crew who work there. These folks are knowledgeable, approachable, friendly, and always ready to assist. They treat you like a VIP every single visit. If you’re on the hunt for a solid dispensary, look no further. Mary Jane’s is my go-to spot, and it should be yours too! Pro Tips for First-Timers: Bring a valid, state-issued photo ID; You’ve got to be 21 or older; Cash is the only currency here, so don’t bother with cards; No worries if you’re short on cash—they’ve got an ATM inside; And don’t forget to tip the staff if they’ve helped you pick out the perfect product. It’s like a restaurant—always tip those who’ve taken care of you.read full review
- RECFLŌRA Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins47.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECGrass Queen31.6 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
This dispensary is so great! I love supporting a queer woman owned business and the service here is always amazing. They are extremely friendly and the atmosphere is so fun and welcoming! I recently got a cart from them that was defective and they replaced it with no problem and were so great! Definitely recommend this placeread full review
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