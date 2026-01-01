Dispensaries with student discounts in Abingdon, Virginia
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- Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique40.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDFine Fettle - Athens (Med)208.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup312.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)322.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 mins343.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
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