Dispensaries with senior discounts in Arlington, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 699
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins7.5 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDDistrict CannabisPickup5.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup7.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - WaldorfPickup19.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
- MEDRevolution Releaf (MED)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins20.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I’m just going to say it took me waaaay too long to find these folks! I’ve been a MD med patient for a few years but only recently became acquainted with Revolution Releaf and it’s amazing! Really good deals, especially if you’re medical, fresh stuff, nice rewards system, and such friendly staff! Good recommendations from the bud tenders and always such a friendly welcome at the front door. Clean, cool, friendly place. Well worth a visit and some time.read full review
- MED & RECRemedy - Columbia11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
This was my first time visiting a dispensary, since I recently moved to Maryland. I was made to feel welcome from the time I walked through the main doors. Josh gave excellent help when I was looking for pain relief for my back. He patiently answered my questions about product, strains, etc. I'm not a smoker and prefer edibles, and he gave good suggestions for those as well. It may seem like there isn't a lot of product on the floor, but there is a lot of variety of product; all you have to do is ask. I also liked that they will help you apply for a medical marijuana certificate. That is value-added customer service! I'm a Remedy fan now.read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.