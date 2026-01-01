Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Bristol, Virginia
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- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins101.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Carolina Hemp Cabinet112.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
- The Green Leaf 8287 dealsPickup in under 30 mins119.9 mi awayPreorder until 12pm ET
- Golden Pond CannabisPickup143.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECCarolina Remedies10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins191.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- LLEAF Dispensary210.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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