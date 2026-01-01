Dispensaries with military discounts in Bristol, Virginia
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- Apotheca - KingsportPickup20.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
- Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique41.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
- Apotheca - Asheville - Patton AvePickup73.8 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
I have been coming here over the last few weeks. Dakota has helped multiple times, he has made it easy to know which strains and products I need to grab for the day. Most places will forget once or twice to ask your number for rewards not here they have always remembered. The rewards system is the only one I'm apart of aside from McDonald's that is worth it as well. I high suggest this place if you want good product service or a fun time!! 10/5 stars!read full review
- Apotheca - Asheville - Sweeten CreekPickup79.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
My first time into an Apotheca was a game changer. Normally the one who seeks out the dingy discount vape shop, this warm and welcoming storefront happened to be on my way home and caught my attention from the street. Even 20 yards away, you can tell something's different about Apotheca. It's got a warm and welcoming feel with lots of wood and earth tones. They have premium edibles, herb, oil, mushrooms and kratom, including their own branded products (which are great, especially D9 chocolates and incredible seltzers). But, Apotheca goes beyond standard smoke shop fare to be the best choice for premium THCA flower and concentrates (which are well made and potent) and even have the tools used to rip a hit from a pipe, rig, vape, pre roll and more. Incredible stores in NC and TN. And their website, apotheca.org, shows 4 in Atlanta and more on the way everywhere! Growing big for a reason!read full review
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins101.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup104.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- Apotheca - CorneliusPickup106.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
Impressed with the variety of products available. The staff was knowledgeable and helpful in answering my questions. The store was clean and well-organized, making it easy to find what I was looking for. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this store to anyone looking for quality cannabis products. Special shout out to Kat!read full review
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