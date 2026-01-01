Dispensaries with senior discounts in Bristol, Virginia
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- Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique41.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins101.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins119.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg126.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- RECCarolina Remedies10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins191.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDFine Fettle - Athens (Med)198.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal209.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- Happy Hemp Farmacy211.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
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