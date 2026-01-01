Dispensaries with parking on-site in Bristol, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 996
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- Apotheca - KingsportPickup20.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
- Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique41.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
- Asheville Dispensary75.5 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
- Kefi KannaPickup87.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Recently moved to NC from CO. And Kefi Kanna has everything I need from strong Edibles, awesome Flower selection, Carts , disposable vapes. And wait the best part is they have a smoke lounge and dab bar awesome atmosphere with great vibes. Day pass was only $5. They had electric dab rigs to use and rolling trays stocked with papers, blunt wraps, tips, grinders everything you need to enjoy a nice smoke session.read full review
- INDIGENOUSGreat Smoky Cannabis Company100.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins101.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup104.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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