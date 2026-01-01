Dispensaries with parking on-site in Christiansburg, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 941
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Christiansburg1.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
The RISE Medical Marijuana in Christiansburg is an excellent store. I have been to the store several times over the last 2 years. Joe and the entire staff are always so welcoming and helpful. Recently I had a product that was not helping me and I wanted to return the unopened product. Even though it was well beyond the 14 day period for returns, the staff gave me a small credit towards my next purchase. Besides the great staff, the store is very professionally kept and always clean. I highly recommend the RISE Medical Marijuana in Christiansburgread full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Salem20.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg47.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup57.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins109.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Apotheca - CorneliusPickup116.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
Impressed with the variety of products available. The staff was knowledgeable and helpful in answering my questions. The store was clean and well-organized, making it easy to find what I was looking for. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this store to anyone looking for quality cannabis products. Special shout out to Kat!read full review
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