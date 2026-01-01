Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Danville, Virginia
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- RECCarolina Remedies10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins64.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins106.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Carolina Hemp Cabinet122.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
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