Dispensaries with military discounts in Danville, Virginia
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- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup55.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCarolina Remedies10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins64.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal64.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg102.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
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