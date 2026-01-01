Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Fairfax, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 649
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.8 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup17.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - WaldorfPickup26.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
- MEDNational Holistic Healing Center14.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I recommended National Holistic Healing's excellent services to all specialists. They all get prompts in my eyes. Thanks to you all for your hard work. Great that it's a Black woman-owned business. Excellent service, name some: Lil Micheal, Antoine, Shawn, and co-owner Micheal, and others.read full review
- MEDAdegoke Dispensary14.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Excellent Experience! Great, friendly staff who are very knowledgeable and always ready to help. The customer service is outstanding—they really go above and beyond. There's also a wide variety of products to choose from, which makes shopping easy and convenient. I would highly recommend Adegoke to anyone!read full review
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