Dispensaries with parking on-site in Fairfax, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 1184
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.8 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup17.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - WaldorfPickup26.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)23.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I have visited Curaleaf in Montgomery Village, MD, many times since July 1, 2023, when Adult Use became legal in Maryland. Every single interaction I've had here has been 5 Star "perfect" customer service, without exception. They are all very friendly as well. Whether it be a question, a recommendation, or efficiency in quickly filling an online pre-order, the employees at this Curaleaf location get the job done well, with no issues. I think some of the pricing is a tad higher than some competitors, but I'd rather drive only 1.5 miles to this location. Curaleaf does offer a generous 15% "Wisdom Discount" to us wise folks over 55. They also have a loyalty point reward program, which helps lower the cost further. I don't have to ask or remind them each time, as it's all applied automatically once my info is in their system. 2 things to be aware of; The only forms of payment accepted are Cash or Debit Card, and they do give priority treatment to Medical Customers, which is only right. Lastly, they offer a great variety of accessories and clever gift items, everything one might need to enjoy the product. 10/10!read full review
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