Drive-thru dispensaries in Hampton, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 92
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- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins132.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup139.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins192.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 mins339.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
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