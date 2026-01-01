Dispensaries with military discounts in Lynchburg, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 617
All Dispensary results
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg75.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup101.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal102.9 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- RECCarolina Remedies10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins116.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.