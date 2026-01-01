Dispensaries with military discounts in Petersburg, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 626
All Dispensary results
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal102.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.5 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup122.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.