Medical marijuana dispensaries in Petersburg, Virginia
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- MEDCannabist - Williamsburg16 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
AMBER – Shockoe Glow (Live Rosin Cartridge) Shockoe Glow is a smooth, body-focused live rosin cart that really shines when it comes to physical comfort and overall feel, without messing with your head. Onset & Overall Feel: The effects don’t hit all at once — it comes on gradually. Within about 5–10 minutes, I felt a calm, cozy sensation starting in my chest and slowly spreading through my body as a light tingling. My heart rate picked up just a bit at first, but it stayed comfortable and settled down quickly. Body Effects: This is where Shockoe Glow really stands out. It made it easy to notice and relax tension in areas where I usually feel tight, like my shoulders and joints. Stretching and moving felt good, and my body just felt more “open” and responsive. Physical sensation was noticeably enhanced, especially once I got comfortable. Mental Effects: Mentally, this stayed very balanced. I felt calm, focused, and present — not spacey, not sleepy, and not stuck in my head. I could relax, but I also felt like I could get up and move around without any problem. Mood & Desire: There was a light, natural increase in desire, especially with visual stimulation, but nothing overwhelming. It felt more like being open and receptive rather than suddenly feeling wired or distracted. Everything stayed very manageable and smooth. Dosing Notes: I started with one 4-second pull around 3.7–3.8V, then later added a very small 1-second pull to dial it in. That second hit helped push the physical effects right where I wanted them without overdoing it. Downsides: Very mild dry mouth, but that was about it. No anxiety, no racing thoughts, and no couch-lock. If anything, the first pull felt just a little under my ideal dose, but it was easy to adjust. Final Thoughts: Shockoe Glow is a great option if you want strong body relaxation, better physical sensitivity, and a clear, calm head. It’s not flashy or overpowering — it just quietly puts you in a really comfortable place.read full review
- MEDDistrict CannabisPickup118.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.5 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup122.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDGOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup in under 30 mins130.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDRevolution Releaf (MED)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins133.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I’m just going to say it took me waaaay too long to find these folks! I’ve been a MD med patient for a few years but only recently became acquainted with Revolution Releaf and it’s amazing! Really good deals, especially if you’re medical, fresh stuff, nice rewards system, and such friendly staff! Good recommendations from the bud tenders and always such a friendly welcome at the front door. Clean, cool, friendly place. Well worth a visit and some time.read full review
- MEDFresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins139.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
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